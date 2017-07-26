Employers pressed to find housing solutions

By Chris Rourke

As the Gunnison Valley feels the tightening grip of a workforce housing crisis, employers and housing experts agree: A lack of housing is impacting the local economy. Businesses — both large and small — have complained that a lack of housing has cost them employees, and a recent housing needs assessment confirms as much.

On the heels of that needs assessment, the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority has decided to ask voters for a property tax increase this November which would fund workforce housing projects in the valley.

