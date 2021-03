Subhead Company says ag, conservation and fishing are its interests

The investment group behind Eleven Experience bought the Rickenbaugh Ranch on Tomichi Creek in late December. Sam Liebl

A company better known for ultra-expensive skiing and fly fishing trips in the North Valley has expanded into ranching near Gunnison with the purchase of property along Tomichi Creek. The investment group associated with Eleven’s group of companies purchased 757 acres of the Rickenbaugh Ranch east of Gunnison, near the intersection of Hwy. 50 and Hwy. 114. The land is also known as the KR Lazy T…