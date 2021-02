Subhead Holding out hope for a wet spring

Low-elevation snow levels in the Gunnison Valley are unusually low for February.

Recent storms have helped the Gunnison Basin’s snowpack pull out of a nosedive, but longrange forecasts through the end of the winter remain dismal. This dry outlook has begun to worry Gunnison Valley producers who foresee water cuts and culling herds if the spring does not deliver wet weather. “I’m definitely worried about it. I think I worry about it any year anymore,” said Greg Peterson, who…