Subhead Conservancy District makes plans for a record dry year

The Slate River near Crested Butte

Colorado’s ongoing drought framed the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District’s board meeting Monday. The issue was central to questions as varied as how the tax-funded district will disperse grants, to how it will communicate with the public, to how it will translate long-awaited watershed management plans into projects. Drought persists across Colorado and all of the Western U.S. except…