Gunnison High School offered a Drama Club showcase this past Friday. Seen here, Rhiannon Parent performs as the protagonist in the one-act play “Cat Hair,” succumbing to the nefarious cat hair which takes over the world. Susan Barrett directed the showcase, which included a wide assortment of performances from students.

