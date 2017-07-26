Doubt cast on story told by mother

By Will Shoemaker

The last time Randy Martinez saw his longtime friend Jake Millison, the two went to see the movie “Mad Max” in Crested Butte. It was a Friday. May 15, 2015, to be exact. And a film that Millison had talked for a month about wanting to see — in tune, close friends and acquaintances say, with his propensity to plan everything he did.

But before the flick Martinez and Millison went for dinner.

“All the money he had was to get food and go to the movie,” Martinez said, noting that Millison was broke and awaiting his next paycheck. “I almost had to buy his dinner.”

