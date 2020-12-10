Dollar Tree pulls up roots

Dollar Tree shut its doors for good this month after rumors of the store shutting down. Roberta Marquette

Gunnison’s Dollar Tree packed up and pulled out of its Tomichi Ave. location this month. Roberta Marquette

Gunnison has seen many national franchises and corporate chain stores come and go over the years. Kentucky Fried Chicken, Dairy Queen, Sonic, A&W and others all once had locations here.

We can add another one to the list.

For reasons not made publicly available, the Dollar Tree closed its doors for good in Gunnison.

An employee who answered the phone Monday morning confirmed the news that had been rumored on social media for weeks.

Dollar Tree opened in late 2015 at 231 W. Tomichi in the heart of town.

Brothers Travis and Chase Williams own the 8,000 square foot commercial building that houses the Dollar Tree. They’ve expressed disappointment and bewilderment over the corporate chain’s decision to vacate the premises.

“We didn’t raise the rent,” Travis Williams told the Times. “We’ve even offered to lower the rent, and they’ve told us they’re not interested!’

An assistant store manager last week told the Times she couldn’t comment on the situation, and requests for comment from corporate spokespeople went unanswered.

The story sounded hauntingly familiar to longtime Gunnison businessman Mike Darnell.

Darnell owns True Value and the Sears Hometown Store in Gunnison. In the early 2000s he entered into a long-term lease with Family Dollar in his thennew commercial building on the north side of town.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are owned by the same parent company.

“It seems like this is standard operating procedure for them,” Darnell said. “They come in to town, get the cheapest rent they can for a few years, then they walk away!’

He said that’s what happened to him with Family Dollar. He said they’d entered into a long term lease that for the first five years was set at a bargain rate, with the expectation it’d go up after that.

“I wasn’t making any money, I was covering my cost for the first five years,” Darnell said. “Then at the end of five years I get a call from a Family Dollar rep who told me they were going to close the store if I didn’t cut the rent in half. I couldn’t do that, I was already at cost.

“They played hardball and left!’

Travis Williams confirmed that Dollar Tree also had a long term agreement in place with him, in return getting what he called “a really great rent price.” Still, he said the corporation is breaking its lease to close up shop — suddenly leaving him and his brother with an empty commercial building.

“We’re devastated they’re leaving,” Travis Williams said. “One of the reasons why we purchased this building, because we figured renting to a national brand would be a good thing, that they’d stay!’

The Williamses, who live in Utah, said they are in the process of putting feelers out to the local community on who might be a suitable tenant for the prime commercial space and that they welcome community input on who that could be.

(Chris Dickey can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or chris@gunnisontimes.com.)