Doc to hang up her hat

Chris Rourke

Times Staff Writer

Traveling down Germany's Autobahn in a baby blue Volkswagon, Missy Chamberland didn't have a care in the world. She and her friend were just 17 with their whole lives in front of them.

But they came upon an accident that would change how Chamberland viewed her future. It was amid tangled metal and damaged lives that she learned what her purpose in life would be.

"My purpose in life is helping hurting people," she said.

Chamberland announced this week she will be ending her 23-year career in the Gunnison Valley as an orthopaedic surgeon for health reasons. Her last day of practice is April 30.

A graduate of Columbia University's School of Engineering and Applied Science and Emory University's School of Medicine, Chamberland first began serving the Gunnison Valley in 1994. She was drawn here because of her interest in sports medicine and trauma. With a ski resort and a university located in the valley, Chamberland knew there would be a need for her services.

Over the years she has treated thousands of patients — everything from broken bones to bum knees. On average, she's seen 2,000 patients annually and performed more surgeries than can be counted. But decades of stooping over patients repairing joints and cleaning up tears has taken its toll.

Chamberland suffers from a diffuse degenerative spine condition, leaving her unable to continue performing surgery. A large visible bone spur — among other issues — has caused her pain.

Teary at times, Chamberland reflected on her career as an orthopaedic surgeon — what she referred to as her "identity." Nine years short of when she had intended to retire, she chose to close her practice rather than simply to diagnose patients and send them to another physician. Fixing patients is what she loves best.

“Missy Chamberland's retirement was unexpected news for all of us here at the health system,” Gunnison Valley Health Chief Executive Rob Santilli said. “I have known her as someone who values her patients first and does great work in the operating room in addition to being a respected member of the medical staff. We realize this is a decision that she did not come to lightly and we are providing her all the support as she goes through a transition over the next month.”

Despite the emotion of making this transition, Chamberland remains hopeful about new opportunities life will bring her. About seven years ago she began playing the ukulele which led to her learning the guitar. As her desire to become more skillful at writing songs grew, she sought professional assistance and made many connections within the music industry. Chamberland has performed locally, and even at the famed Bluebird Cafe in Nashville — her songs reflect a deep contemplation of the human condition, and many times are presented with humor.

"It feeds my soul, and in a way it also helps hurting people," she said, turning to look out the window.

"It’s not my plan — it never has been," she concluded with a thoughtful smile. "I don't know what God has planned and that's kind of scary. But I'm open to what that might be as long as it doesn't hurt my back."

