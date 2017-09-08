Home

DIGGING DEEP

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 6:41pm News Staff
Family business’ roots spread throughout Gunnison Country

By Chris Dickey

Their story reads like a novel set in the 19th century coal mining camps of West Virginia.

It’s a story of sons following fathers into the work fields at young ages, of boys leaving formal schooling behind to become men, to provide for families by logging one honest day’s labor after another.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

No room for gender bias in the outdoors

By Kevin Noreen

“Has your lady-friend been up here before?” the guy asked me last week, right before the hike-a-bike section on Canyon Creek.

Hey kids, ever heard of Uncle Sam?
Yes, we are lucky. But so are you
A troubling reminder for all travelers
Learn to celebrate the unlovely fish
Flush with pot tax revenue, for now

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414