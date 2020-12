Subhead County Attorney David Baumgarten retiring after colorful 30-year career

David Baumgarten has been Gunnison County Attorney since 1989. He’s retiring at the end of this month. Courtesy

“Please....” For decades, people who had business before Gunnison County were accustomed to County Attorney David Baumgarten beginning his sentences with the polite precursor. It was one of his trademarks, a way to set a cordial tone to a conversation that could often pit people against each other, with the county serving as the arbiter in the middle. His job was to inform and defend the…