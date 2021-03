Subhead All three members qualify for top contest

Blue Noble practices the dramatic interpretation piece “Hear Me Out” in front of teammates on Monday. Sam Liebl

The Gunnison High School Speech and Debate Team. From left are Blue Noble, Kendall McDonald, Mason Houston and Aurora Kattnig. Houston is a student coach.

Over the past year, Gunnison High School’s speech and debate team has shrunk from nearly 30 students to three, transitioned through three coaches, missed the first half of the 2020-2021 season and adapted to video recordings in lieu of thrillingly chaotic in-person competitions. But what’s left of the team is celebrating this week because all of its members have a shot at the state championship. …