Subhead First 2021 commission meeting will provide more details

Wolves, such as this one caught on a game camera in July, have begun moving into Northwestern Colorado. In the absence of a federal endangered species listing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will manage them according to state guidelines released in 2004. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado voters made their intentions clear with the passage of Proposition 114, but the path to wolf reintroduction remains uncertain as the federal delisting decision hangs over the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission. Proposition 114 charges the commission with the creation and implementation of a plan to bring wolves back to the Western Slope. The body, made up of 11 voting members…