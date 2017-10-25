CPW proposes boost in elk numbers

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has completed its draft elk management plan for game management units 54, 53 and 63. The document is currently posted on the CPW website for a 30-day comment period. Comments must be submitted by Nov. 27.

To view the plan, visit http://cpw.state.co.us then enter “herd management plans” in the search bar and follow the link.

About every 10 years, CPW big-game biologists develop new management plans that establish objectives for the elk population in specific areas. These objectives are utilized by CPW to set annual license numbers.

