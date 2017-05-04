CPW eyeing slash to deer tags

By Will Shoemaker

Mother Nature may have eased up on big game herds in the Gunnison Basin after significant snowfall in January. But wildlife managers aren’t taking any chances when it comes to doling out hunting licenses for the coming fall.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released to the public 2017 license recommendation numbers for local game management units at a meeting last Thursday in Gunnison. They include significant cuts to deer tags and more modest reductions in elk licenses.

