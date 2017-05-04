Home

CPW eyeing slash to deer tags

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 8:18pm News Staff
Recommended reductions result of winter conditions

By Will Shoemaker

Mother Nature may have eased up on big game herds in the Gunnison Basin after significant snowfall in January. But wildlife managers aren’t taking any chances when it comes to doling out hunting licenses for the coming fall.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released to the public 2017 license recommendation numbers for local game management units at a meeting last Thursday in Gunnison. They include significant cuts to deer tags and more modest reductions in elk licenses.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

Managing recreation a bold move

Across Colorado, communities are wringing their hands over how best to manage a growing number of people who want to frolic in the backcountry playground we have to offer — and the impacts resultin

Colorado doesn’t deserve trade show
Flying kites in the Caribbean
Censoring speech a slippery slope
Spring has sprung, and that means cleaning
A legacy worth defending

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414