COVID cases keep climbing

Public Health Director Joni Reynolds gave an update on COVID-19 and the rollout of vaccines Tuesday. Sam Liebl

Gunnison County is in what public health officials call an “elevated plateau” when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

“Where we are is double where we were in August,” said Public Health Director Joni Reynolds during a COVID-19 update with the Gunnison County Board of Commissioners this week.

Those figures are also reflected across the state, which reported an estimated 20% increase in positive cases after the holiday season.

“Overall there’s actually less risk outside of Gunnison County than there is in our county currently,” Reynolds said.

Gunnison County’s level on the state dial and local Coronameter remain unchanged. Locally, the county is in Level Blue. At the state level the county is in Level Yellow.

In Gunnison County, there have been 1,067 positive, 10,216 negative, and 71 pending tests.

Reynolds said Gunnison County continues to be out of compliance with two of the seven indicators used to determine where the county falls on the state’s dial as well as the local Coronameter.

If three or more metrics are out of compliance, such as hospitalizations, the county could be subject to a change in restrictions.

Fortunately, hospitalizations rates have remained low and the health care system has not been overwhelmed with cases, Reynolds said.

However, the county’s incidence rate, or case rate per 100,000 people, has continued to skyrocket.

According to state guidance, if the incidence rate is above 350, that metric would fall under Level Red. As of Jan. 26, Gunnison County reported an incidence rate of 1,200.

“Our incidence rate is remarkably high, one of the highest in the state right now, up there with several other ski counties,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said population density is a factor in spread. Smaller populations will see more volatile case incidence rates. Neighboring counties such as Routt, Pitkin, San Miguel and other ski resort communities have comparable trends.

Pitkin County takes the cake with an incidence rate of more than 2,500 in recent weeks. Health officials there hypothesize that a number of factors, including tourism, travel and overall testing capacity, have led to an increase in the prevalence of COVID-19.

Commissioner Jonathan Houck questioned how the incidence rate could be so high as hospitalizations remain relatively flat.

“The virus itself seems just as virulent and capable of causing severe illness,” Reynolds said.

The difference now is that there’s more information about how to treat COVID-19.

“Now it’s unfortunately commonplace for us to talk about this deadly virus, whereas in March and April it was just terrifying. Nobody knew what to expect,” Reynolds said.

Earlier detection, treatment and response have helped fight the virus, Reynolds said.

Testing at Western Colorado University using the nasal swab test COVID Check Colorado identified 25 positive cases out of 626 total tests since Jan. 17.

Two testing events held on Jan. 16 and 17 in the City of Gunnison and in the Town of Crested Butte tested a total of 969 residents using Curative oral swab tests. Of those tested, there were 50 positives identified.

But Houck questioned the reliability of tests from Curative. The testing provider recently made headlines after the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) warned the tests could be inaccurate.

Curative tests were also used for Gunnison County community testing events in mid-December.

Curative’s mouth swab tests were initially approved under emergency use authorization for individuals with symptoms. Although after side-by-side testing at the state lab, epidemiologists found the tests could be used for all surveillance testing including asymptomatic individuals.

But earlier this month, the FDA sent a warning about “the risk of false results, particularly false negative results” from Curative tests.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) stopped using the tests in congregate settings, such as correctional facilities and nursing homes after the FDA guidance.

Colorado has leaned on Curative tests amidst the pandemic with approximately 70,000 Curative tests administered each week.

According to CDPHE, people who tested on or after Jan. 13 with a Curative oral swab test and received negative results should be retested using a nasal swab for increased accuracy.

Vaccinations in Gunnison County continue to roll out with more than 2,750 doses administered to and 467 individuals that have received their second dose. Another 300 individuals are slated to be vaccinated by the end of the month with another 400 receiving their second and final dose of the vaccine as well.

Gunnison County remains in Level la with health care workers, long term care facility residents being vaccinated. Next in line are frontline essential workers and those 75 and older.

On average, Gunnison County has administered approximately 120-180 doses per hour when its vaccination center at the Fred Field Center is open. Reynolds said the system for administering vaccines locally has been a success.

“I had quite the smile on my face when I watched the Denver news and their big push was 1,000 doses in five or six hours,” Houck said. “I did the math and I’m really proud of the work your team did.”

County Manager Matthew Birnie said the county vaccination program is the most successful local government effort he has seen in his decades-long career.

(Kate Gienapp can be contacted at 970.641. 1414 or kate@gunnisontimes.com.)