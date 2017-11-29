County spending to dip in 2018

By Alan Wartes

Every fall, Gunnison County Commissioners and staff set about to answer one of the most fundamental questions of local governance: How will public money be spent in the coming year? What is the bottom line price tag for running county operations?

The quick answer to how much the county expects to spend in 2018 is $92,118,089. That’s a drop of nearly 6 percent from 2017 budgeted appropriations of $97,719,387 — a figure that was inflated by a pair of expensive projects, including the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport runway replacement completed this past summer. Most of that money came from a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

