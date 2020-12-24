Country Meadows residents report intimidation

For the residents of Country Meadows mobile home park, a series of decisions made by the trailer park’s owner has made an already difficult year even worse.

Located just south of the Gunnison River bridge on Hwy. 135, the approximately 12-acre trailer park has 56 housing sites. Many of its residents have low to moderate incomes.

COVID-19 has only increased the problems of finding affordable housing for low-income residents. This is especially evident in Country Meadows, where residents describe rent increases, attempted violations of an eviction moratorium and a lack of basic services since the start of the pandemic.

“When I first moved in here, I really liked living here said Tim Mobley, a Country Meadows resident for almost eight years. “I was planning on living here for a decade or more, but it’s gotten to the point where I don’t want to live here anymore.”

The source of Mobley’s dissatisfaction, and that of his neighbors, is the park owner, listed on public records either as Jared Hemmert or River Walk Village LLC.

Hemmert did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.

According to Mobley and several other Country Meadows residents, Hemmert began the year by demanding that all park residents terminate their current leases and sign new ones by April 1 — a move of questionable legality.

When the pandemic arrived in March, the economic fallout hit the park hard. Many Country Meadows residents work service industry jobs of some kind, and many people lost income or were laid off. In a letter, Country Meadows residents asked that the new lease be delayed. The park management responded by going door-to-door and trying to force residents “sign the lease under threat of eviction” - a violation of a statewide moratorium on evictions, implemented in March in response to the virus.

Park residents ultimately went to the state for help, submitting a formal complaint, signed by more than 30 park residents, to Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs, which regulates mobile home parks. The complaints against Country Meadow’s managers “are open and under investigation; according to the state.

According to the complaint, the eviction threats and demands for new leases were targeted at Country Meadow’s Spanish-speaking residents, an attempt to use the language barrier to manipulate them into signing. One Country Meadows resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions from the landlord, said that many of the park’s Hispanic residents are scared to speak to the manager.

A majority of Gunnison’s Hispanic residents live in mobile home parks, estimated Marketa Zubkova, a legal representative with the Hispanic Affairs Project, a Western Colorado immigrant advocacy group that, among other things, provides legal counsel and housing aid.

The official complaint from the residents detailed other issues. These included poor road conditions, insufficient plowing during the winter and shoddy maintenance. Pictures attached to the complaint showed flooded streets and dead trees hanging over trailers. “Many of us have found that when any complaint is made, we are either ignored or insulted by (the landlord), if not threatened with eviction for complaining in the first place the complaint states.

Since the spring, Hemmert, the park owner, has twice raised the rent, which now sits at $425. And the lack of basic services has continued, according to multiple residents. The first week of September, a snowstorm took down trees and large limbs, which were not cleaned up and littered the park for weeks afterward. And there’s a long-running problem with inconsistent trash pickup. The resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that most Country Meadows residents have few options. Many own their own trailers, which are often old and would fall apart if transported to a new site. And even if a trailer could survive a move, there’s “nowhere else to go,” the resident said. There are almost no housing options in Gunnison County that offer equally affordable rents. Country Meadows’ managers know this, said the resident, who was laid off during the initial pandemic shutdowns back in March. According to the resident, the response from the park management is: “If you have a problem, you can leave.”

Mobley confirmed this predicament. He’d like to move, he said, but as a person with a disability, his housing options are especially limited. “The rents everywhere else are so high;’ he said, “so I’m kind of stuck here.”

Affordable housing is a longtime crisis in the valley. The 2016 county Housing Needs Assessment, which found “widespread housing problems; noted that every preceding housing study going back to 1992 has found “low vacancy rates, rising prices, cost-burdened households overcrowding and unfilled jobs.”

The fallout from the pandemic seems certain to make things worse. Layoffs fall most heavily on lower-income workers, while a housing market boom in the county - due largely to transplants taking advantage of their newfound ability to work remotely - is driving up housing costs and rent, reducing inventory and making an already tight housing market even more difficult. County housing prices are way up: the three-month rolling average had increased 19% on July 1, compared to 2019, and up 24% compared to 2018, according to county assessor data.

Early in the new year, Gunnison County and city officials are planning a public meeting regarding local housing issues. “Specifically, this meeting will touch on the trailer parks,” wrote Devan Haney, from the Gunnison County Health and Human Services Division, in an email.

According to a state database, there are more than 10 active mobile home parks in the city of Gunnison. The details of the meeting are still being arranged.

As for Country Meadows, the park is currently listed for sale online at Newmark Knight Frank, a commercial real estate firm. The stated price is just under $3 million.

(Nick Bowlin is a correspondent with High Country News. He lives in Gunnison.)