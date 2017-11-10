Council weighs in on bike laws

By Chris Rourke

While Gunnison City Council members generally favor banning bicycle riding on sidewalks downtown and may consider areas where cyclists are required to dismount, police will seek community input before new regulations are considered.

Police Chief Keith Robinson appeared before council Tuesday to address concerns about bicycle traffic in the Central Business District (CBD) and the use of crosswalks by cyclists. Confusion in recent months — fueled by a bike accident — has led Robinson to consider presenting an ordinance to council which would restrict use of bicycles on sidewalks and crosswalks in the CBD.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/