Council hopefuls step forth

By Chris Rourke

At least one new face will be seated on the Gunnison City Council following this May’s municipal election.

Two incumbents and four challengers are vying for three open council seats. Mayor Richard Hagan and Councilman Matt Schwartz are running for re-election. Additionally, Gunnison residents Jim Miles, John Perusek, Jim Gelwicks and Mallory Logan have submitted candidate petitions which were due Monday and have since been certified by City Clerk Gail Davidson.

