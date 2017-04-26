Council hopefuls debate hot topics

By Chris Rourke

A crowd packed the Gunnison Library last Thursday to hear City Council candidates sound off about such issues as spending, affordable housing and communication with citizens.

Candidates appeared united on some issues, yet divided on others. At the heart of much of the Gunnison Country Timessponsored debate was the role that government plays in issues facing the city and its citizens.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/