Cottonwood closure paves way for internet redundancy

By Alan Wartes

Thanks to a fortunate series of events, the Gunnison Valley’s vulnerability to lengthy internet and cell phone outages — because of distant damage to our lone fiber-optic connection — may soon be over.

CenturyLink — the owner of existing fiber infrastructure into the valley — has announced a decision to install a separate, backup conduit over Cottonwood Pass this summer and next while the road is closed for realignment and paving. The new lines will connect with “dark” — or unused — fiber the company already owns from Taylor Park to Almont.

