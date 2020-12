Subhead County vaccine rollout continues

Testing at the fairgrounds on Dec. 18. Sam Liebl

Gunnison County is bracing for tighter COVID-19 restrictions that may be imposed by the state in coming weeks. Public Health Director Joni Reynolds said the county is experiencing an upward infection trend and has warned the community to stay vigilant through the holiday season. “These trends are worrisome to me. It’s concerning to me to see the data increasing instead of decreasing; she said…