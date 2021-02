Subhead County reaches 5,400 with first vaccine doses

Gunnison County health care workers have been swift in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine. County officials credit the “well-oiled machine” of the valley’s clinics.Times file

In 2009, Joni Reynolds was at the helm of the H1N1 vaccine program with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. But Reynolds has found the Gunnison Valley’s public health response to COVID-19 to be even more impressive. The reason is simple: it’s a tight-knit community. Now, as public health workers get shots in arms to end the worst of the pandemic, Reynolds says the valley’s close…