Community building, one trail at a time

Caleb Chastain

Special to the Times

The afternoon sun begins creeping toward the horizon as a convoy of vehicles pulls into the parking lot at Hartman Rocks Recreation Area south of Gunnison. The occupants exit — gathering pick axes, shovels and a myriad of other tools from their vehicles — and hit the trail.

These volunteers working on behalf of singletrack advocacy group Gunnison Trails labor from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday, maintaining the trails at Hartman’s. They’re motivated by their commitment to giving back to the community — and, of course, by the promise of free brats and beer afterward.

Trail Work Tuesdays, as the sessions are called, are one implement in the Gunnison Trails toolbox used for tackling a busy summer season of trail maintenance. Still, the tasks looming ahead do little to dissuade the Gunnison Trails crew. They jumped into action the instant snow melted from routes at Hartman’s.

Already this season, Gunnison Trails has finished a re-route of the Skyline Spur trail, checking a big to-do item off the list. They worked on ruts, roots and boulders on the V-Drop and Tugs trails, in addition to sprucing up the course for this coming weekend’s Growler races.

Aside from Tim Kugler, new executive director of Gunnison Trails, the organization employs two part-time staff members to deal with administrative duties — and as of last year, three seasonal employees for the Youth Trail Crew.

The Youth Trail Crew sprang up when Gunnison Trails realized volunteers alone couldn’t accomplish everything on the docket each summer. The organization needed a consistent trail workforce to swing a pickaxe more than once a week. Through grant funding, the Youth Trail Crew provides a steady job to some of the adolescents in the valley and gives them the satisfaction of a difficult but rewarding introduction into resource management.

The crew operates mainly at Hartman Rocks but will also do work on the various trails behind the Western State Colorado University campus and on the sections of the famous Colorado Trail which runs through the valley.

Gunnison Trails has become a household name in the Gunnison Valley. Started in 2006 by Dave Wiens, the nonprofit has earned its reputation for the work it completes. And Gunnison Trails still prides itself on utilizing volunteers to accomplish many of its projects.

“At the end of the day it’s hard work but it’s always a ton of fun and you’re doing it with a bunch of like-minded individuals,” Kugler said. “The more work you put in, the more times you come out, the more you see the fruits of your labors.”

And gatherings such as Trail Work Tuesdays are as much about community creation as preservation.

Mt. Crested Butte resident Robbie Robinson first started volunteering with Gunnison Trails four seasons ago because he said it “looked like fun.” He’s partaken in four of five Trail Work Tuesdays so far this year and likens the event to a “barn-raising” once per week.

“It was a chance to be outdoors, to put something back into the community, meet people and (achieve) a sense of accomplishment,” said 64-year-old Robinson. “I really like seeing people ride a trail I’ve worked on, and I really like seeing them enjoy it.”

Seeing familiar faces caked in dirt and sweat every week — and enjoying grilled brats and cold beer after a hard afternoon’s work — is rewarding in itself. But even without the tasty reward at the end of each night, the volunteers of Gunnison Trails would still come ready every Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s very American and very Western in the finest sense,” said volunteer Robinson.

For more about Gunnison Trails, visit www.gunnisontrails.org.