Coldharbour Institute sets course in new strategic plan

Alan Wartes

Times Staff Writer

Since its inception in 2015, the Coldharbour Institute (CI) has “suffered” what is best described as an embarrassment of riches — a sweeping vision, enviable resources and energetic collaborative partners. But, without clear focus, too much potential can sink an emerging nonprofit organization as fast as too little.

In January, the organization’s board of directors adopted a strategic plan aimed at avoiding that fate. While the vision set forth is no less bold — “a healthy and resilient present and future through transformative change in values and practices, both in the Gunnison Basin and beyond” — the document zeroes in on specific answers to the question: How?

The simplest way to sum up the plan’s direction is with two words: Collaboration and facilitation.

“As the strategic planning process began last year, we set about finding out, ‘What is it that the community needs? What does Coldharbour have that can help?’” said CI Executive Director Suzanne Ewy. “There’s no point in repeating what’s already being done well. It became really clear that a lot of good things are already happening, and what we didn’t need was another competing organization.”

The chief challenge for CI leaders has been how to make the best use of Coldharbour Ranch — 334 acres east of Gunnison on Tomichi Creek that was donated by Butch and Judy Clark and envisioned as a “sustainable living” research center. The land promises to become a cornerstone of future CI programming, but also presents some obstacles due to general disrepair, the condition of pastures after years without grazing and restrictions mandated by wetlands easements.

“What it came down to, after hundreds of conversations with community members is that what Coldharbour Institute has is access to all of these Western academic departments,” said Ewy. “We have a mandate to be a bridge between the university and the community and we have potential as a nonprofit to be a facilitator and incubator for a lot of the things already happening.”

That has translated into a refinement of the CI mission away from primary action to a focus on “facilitating education, incubation, and demonstration of responsible personal, community, and land practices.”

The strategic plan identifies five CI focus areas in the coming years: sustainable agriculture, exemplary land management, sustainable building and energy efficiencies, development of Coldharbour Ranch and the “catalysis of collaboration and partnerships.”

For example, CI is currently working with Mountain Roots Food Project and others to secure USDA grant funding to create a “food co-op” in the Gunnison Valley which will enhance community food security by promoting more local production and distribution.

CI has also recently been named the Colorado hub of an international organization called The Savory Institute, dedicated to holistic grasslands management around the world. According to Ewy, that partnership will support, among other things, a current CI project — in collaboration with the local agriculture operation Parker Pastures — to restore the health of grazing lands at Coldharbour Ranch.

A core component of all the initiatives identified in the strategic plan is the involvement of students from Western’s Master of Environmental Management program — each with a mandate to “address a real-life community challenge through a 600-hour master’s project.”

“This plan is not about doing, it’s about facilitating and incubating,” said Ewy. “As students and community members come to us with their own projects we’ll achieve more and more of these objectives. We are not driving anything. We’re here to be a part of the community.”

(Alan Wartes can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or alan@gunnisontimes.com.)