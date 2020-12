Subhead Longtime Montrose shop now open in new Main St. building

Dee Coram and Phuong Nguyen, seated, have made their long held dream of expanding Coffee Trader to Gunnison a reality. They’re pictured here with new employees Rory Magee and Hailey Loeffler. Chris Dickey

Partners Dee Coram and Phuong Nguyen have been wanting to expand their Coffee Trader business to Gunnison for more than a decade. Finally, the timing was right. “What better time to start a new business than during a pandemic,” Coram said, jokingly. Actually, the balls were in motion on launching the latest Coffee Trader location — this one at 700 N. Main Street in Gunnison, in half of the brand…