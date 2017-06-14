Coal plan utilizes roadless exception
Wed, 06/14/2017 - 7:08pm News Staff
Comment period now open on West Elk expansion
By Alan Wartes
Arch Coal’s controversial plan to expand mining operations at the West Elk Mine in northern Gunnison County took a step forward last week. The U.S. Forest Service — along with cooperating agencies, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety — released a supplemental draft environmental impact statement which evaluates the proposal’s impacts and makes recommendations.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/