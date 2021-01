Subhead Ohio Avenue and I00F Park on docket

A rendering of the plans for a revitalized IOOF Park. Courtesy

A grant awarded to the City of Gunnison has pushed forward renovations aimed at making Ohio Avenue a cycling and pedestrian corridor between Western Colorado University and Main Street. Gunnison City Council members on Tuesday unanimously voted to have the city match a $393,750 grant from the Gunnison Valley Transportation Planning Region for the Ohio Avenue multimodal project. The project’s…