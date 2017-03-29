City has bulk of ‘substandard’ housing

By Chris Rourke

About 70 percent of “substandard” housing units in the Gunnison Valley are located within Gunnison city limits. Also, about one of four rental units in the city is considered “inadequate.”

That’s according to a recent housing needs assessment conducted by Rees Consulting Inc. of Crested Butte and released last November.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/