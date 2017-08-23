City, CDOT agree on crossroads concept

By Chris Rourke

Gone are right-hand-only turns and in are the "bulb outs."

Gunnison city leaders and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) have agreed to a redesign of the intersection at Tomichi Avenue and 11th Street on the west side of the city. The crossroads has proven contentious over the last year as city leaders have pursued measures intended to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety but which would have restricted flow of vehicle traffic.

Community Development Director Steve Westbay told Gunnison City Council Tuesday that existing curbs at the intersection are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. Because of this, Westbay said, the curbs would have to be replaced and traditional bulb outs — or sidewalk extensions — would be added.

