City approves new pot shops

Frosty Leaf owner Rich Paradiso spoke out against the approval of two new retail marijuana shops in city limits. Paradiso said saturating the market could put him out of business. Courtesy

Despite public pushback, leaders in the City of Gunnison approved two new pot shops Tuesday.

While City Council opted to approve licenses for the retail marijuana establishments, some council members voiced interest in exploring more restrictive policies amid community concern over the growing industry.

Several residents said they did not support the proposed retail marijuana shops. The city should cap the number of permitted shops to prevent customers from being spread too thin, they said.

On Tuesday, council members held public hearings for a marijuana and cultivation center, Pure Fire Cannabis as well as a second retail shop, The Kind Castle Superstore.

“The market is already saturated with what we have said Cannabis Cabin owner Lou Costello. “Adding more and more dispensaries does not help the community.”

The approval of the two shops brings the city’s total to 10 licenses.

Western Colorado University graduate Kyona Hunt began an online petition, stating “approval of these stores will mean many local community members will lose their jobs, due to too little demand and too many dispensaries!’

Rich Paradiso, owner of Frosty Leaf said the approval is a big concern for small retail shop owners like himself.

Frosty Leaf is in its third year of operation, and is only just beginning to break even, said Paradiso in a letter addressed to councilors. While the shop does well during tourist season, the slower months can result in daily sales less than $200, Paradiso said.

“We can only be successful if the community is not too oversaturated with the same types of businesses,” said Paradiso.

Pure Fire Cannabis, located at 800 W. Rio Grande Ave. aims to provide recreational marijuana products such as consumables and topical goods.

But unlike other retail shops in the City of Gunnison, it’s slated to be both a dispensary and a cannabis growing operation under one roof. The dispensary would offer live plants, and a window would let customers view the cultivation area.

The second marijuana retail shop, doing business as The Kind Castle Marijuana Superstore will be located at 151 W. Hwy. 50.

The Kind Castle Superstore is a chain with one store located in Parachute and anoither in Nederland. The location in the City of Gunnison would be its third retail store in Colorado.

The retail shop offers concentrates, flowers, topicals, edibles and cartridges and a variety of CBD products.

Municipal leaders in 2014 adopted rules for where cannabis shops could be located in the city but did not cap their number.

In 2015 — the first year that allowed for the sale of recreational marijuana in the city — a total of seven retail shops opened their doors. In 2016, another three retail marijuana shops began business. However, four shops have closed in the last three years.

“It’s fair to say I’m somewhat on the fence with this,” said Council Member Diego Plata.

Plata said he feels for existing cannabis businesses trying to stay afloat but doesn’t want to hinder new business development.

City Attorney Kathy Fogo said there’s no basis to deny a business that’s checked all the boxes for approval, although she said discussions concerning how to better manage the industry could occur following the public hearings.

Council member Boe Freeburn said he wanted to learn more about policies such as a moratorium or cap for future development.

“I think a dozen pot shops is quite a few for our small town,” Freeburn said.

