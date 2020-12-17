CDOT moves forward with Little Blue Canyon Project

The Colorado Department of Transportation estimates that the Little Blue Canyon Project will require two years of construction and intermittent closures on Hwy. 50.

The Little Blue Canyon Project on Hwy. 50 will disrupt traffic beginning in April, but officials at the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) hope that the experienced contractor selected for the work will keep delays to a minimum.

Through a public bidding process CDOT and the U.S. Department of Transportation chose American Civil Contractors to undertake the Little Blue Canyon Project. The firm has nationwide operations and an office in Littleton.

The project will entail long, frequent closures of Hwy. 50 between Cimarron and Blue Mesa Reservoir, creating headaches for motorists traveling between Montrose and Gunnison.

But the selection of American Civil Contractors gives CDOT officials hope that the highway overhaul will be carried out with a minimum of delays, said Shoshana M. Lew, director of CDOT.

Lew joined State Senator Kerry Donovan (SD-5), other CDOT staff and Gunnison County commissioners Jonathan Houck and Liz Smith on a project update call on Monday.

The construction firm wrapped up work on 1-70 in Glenwood Canyon this summer and finished on time despite the Grizzly Creek Fire erupting there in August and shutting down the interstate for several days, Lew said.

“We know they understand the West Slope, that they have a presence there and that they have an ‘N team,” Lew said.

The contractor will have a oneyear window to undertake blasting of canyon walls to expand the roadway while also providing for regular travel windows to allow cars and semis to move through the highway.

The purpose of the Little Blue Canyon Project is to make the highway safer through a steep, narrow section where the roadway enters a canyon to climb out of the Gunnison River watershed and into the Cimarron River Valley. As the road is currently configured, motorists have to reduce their speeds to negotiate tight corners and cannot see far ahead.

The geometry of the road, more so than severe weather, is responsible for accidents on the section of highway. The stretch has received CDOT’s worst safety rating and is among the last sections of the highway to be improved through a long-term plan to fix problems between Gunnison and Montrose, said Jason Smith, a CDOT engineer who oversees projects on the Western Slope.

One of the most recent accidents involved a motorcyclist who went under a truck and had to have a leg amputated, Smith said.

The most severe construction closures will be from April 2021 through April 2022, though there could be an end to nighttime closures in October 2021. During that period, aside from one- or two-hour travel windows in the morning, around noon and in the early evening, the highway will be closed during weekdays.

“It’s really the first year that’s the problem,” Smith said. “The reason they have to do that is the blasting and the safety of the public.”

Smith said proposals to reduce daytime Hwy. 50 closures have been put aside because doing blasting work at night would greatly increase the costs of the project in terms of time and money.

The project has a budget of $40 million with the State of Colorado and the federal government splitting that cost equally. Limiting work to nights would add $15 million to costs for Colorado taxpayers, would add at least three years of construction time and could make the blasting work more dangerous for workers.

CDOT will make plans to coordinate with construction crews so that emergency vehicles can travel through the work zone when needed.

Hwy. 92, which runs roughly parallel to Hwy. 50 along the winding North Rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, has been designated by CDOT as an alternative route for local traffic. Donovan and Lew discussed contacting Google and other navigation map providers so that traffic does not flood that road.

Houck told Lew and Donovan that increased traffic on Hwy. 92 was a “big concern” from Gunnison and Delta counties because of demands that more motorists on that road may put on emergency responders.

CDOT has made plans to fasttrack the portion of the road work that impacts access to the Arrowhead Subdivision south of Blue Mesa Reservoir. The housing development’s main link to the rest of the state is through Gunnison County Road 867, which meets Hwy. 50 in the construction zone.

CDOT and the federal funding source, Central Federal Lands, have offered to pay the construction firm a $100,000 bonus to complete the west end of the highway overhaul in July so that Arrowhead residents can resume normal access to Montrose on Hwy. 50.

Counties impacted by the project have worked with CDOT to alleviate problems associated with the closure, but Houck acknowledged on the call that the project plans cannot please all parties.

“We are at this point where there are going to be some people who are inconvenienced with this, but that inconvenience has to happen in the long run,” Houck said.

CDOT anticipates completion of the Little Blue Canyon Project by April 2023.

(Sam Liebl can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontimes.com)