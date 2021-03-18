CDOT greenlights Little Blue Canyon closures

A CDOT sign north of Gunnison alerts motorists to the upcoming closures on Hwy. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. Sam Liebl

Despite pressure from state lawmakers and Western Slope businesses, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration have decided to move forward with a closure schedule very similar to the one they unveiled last year for Little Blue Canyon.

The project’s engineer, Joe Calloway with the Highway Administration, said his agency investigated the feasibility of extending traffic openings through the construction site from five hours to eight hours.

“No one wants to unnecessarily hurt businesses when it can be avoided,” Calloway said.

After investigating “all options in response to feedback,” the Highway Administration found that “it is impossible to protect the traveling public and our workers during blasting without full closures of the highway for some duration,” Calloway said.

“Regrettably, by offering longer daily openings we would have needed to extend the overall length of the project schedule and closures. This would have impacts on the traveling public and on businesses.”

As such, agencies and contractors involved in the project made clear during a Tuesday Zoom open house that they intend to move forward with five hours of traffic openings through the construction area.

Closures of U.S. 50 at Little Blue Canyon are set to begin next month, as soon as April 1. The closure area is from mile points 123 to 127, roughly halfway between Gunnison and Montrose.

Alternating one-way traffic will move through the fourmile site on weekdays for two hours in the morning, one hour at noon and two hours in the evening. Weekends, as well as Friday evenings and Monday mornings, will be open to twoway traffic without delays.

Prior looks into the feasibility of extending traffic openings found that they would increase the project costs by around $10 million and delay the completion date by a year.

Instead, the operational plan with five hours of weekday traffic flow should result in American Civil Constructors (ACC) wrapping up work in the canyon by November 2022. The budget is $40 million, with costs split equally between CDOT and the Highway Administration.

State Senator Don Coram of Montrose has led an effort to extend traffic opening times and to alleviate business impacts. He said Tuesday that he was “disappointed” by the decision made by the Highway Administration to move forward with the original plan.

“We will be monitoring (the project), and if and when it doesn’t work there will be changes,” he said.

Coram said CDOT’s public outreach ahead of making a decision “was not anywhere to the level that it should have been.” But he said the root of the problem was in yielding authority over the project to the Highway Administration.

“When you give an outsider that doesn’t really know the issues, when you give them that much control — that’s the real problem right there.”

Logging, health care and livestock industries have expressed alarm about the impacts they might feel from the closures. Hwy. 92, the detour planned for traffic between Gunnison and Montrose, is a tight and extremely windy road near the North Rim of the Black Canyon. The detour adds about one hour to the Montrose-Gunnison drive, which typically takes about 1 hour 15 minutes with Hwy. 50 open.

Hwy. 92 does not easily accomodate large trucks, and CDOT has limited the truck length on the road to 70-feet, an increase from its previously planned 65-foot length limit. CDOT had planned to begin work on widening Hwy. 92 on Monday, but that project will instead begin sometime “later this week,” said Kathleen Wanatowicz, the public information manager hired by ACC.

Other accommodations made by CDOT will be restrooms for trucks queued at either end of the closure areas, the provision of cell coverage to the traffic queueing areas, monthly stakeholder meetings during the project and assistance for livestock and agricultural freight haulers.

Travis Madsen, the project manager with ACC, said there will be signage several miles away from the closure area to alert motorists of their detour options.

Closer to the canyon, there will be “checkpoints” with turnarounds and traffic control workers. All vehicles lined up on the road during the alternating one-way traffic windows will be allowed through.

“We will do everything we can to adjust this as necessary and have it go as smoothly as possible,” Madsen said.

The project planners and ACC held an open house in Montrose Tuesday evening. They will hold a second in-person open house at the Gunnison Recreation Center at 200 Spencer Ave. on March 24 from 5-7 p.m.

(Sam Liebl can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontimes.com)