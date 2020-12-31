CBMR bustles with holiday skiers

Skiers and snowboarders at Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) said the holiday break has been slower than usual. But that’s not such a bad thing, they said.

Hitting the slopes amid the pandemic hasn’t been all that different compared to years past. One of the most noticeable changes for guests are mask mandates on the mountain.

“They’re really enforcing masks when you’re in close quarters. I was just walking over here and they did,” said Connor Steele. Steele, who is visiting from Fort Worth said it’s hard to avoid overhearing CBMR staff reminding guests to wear their mask while at the base area.

The mountain does feel slower this year. Beyond the two lifts operating at the base, there are few lines if any at all and ski runs make it easy to maintain social distance, Steele said.

“It’s pretty slow, not as crowded as I thought it would be Steele said.

Still, CBMR Senior Communications Specialist Will Shoemaker said the resort’s new reservation system, made to monitor capacity during COVID-19, has Tuesday of this week through Saturday fully booked. Those days could still open up as guests make cancelations.

Another big change this season included a reduction in group sizes for lessons on the mountain. Ski and snowboard lessons are now limited to a maximum of six people, lessons for ages 5 and 6 have a maximum class size of four and private lessons are available for ages 3 and 4.

All instructors and participants undergo and confirm an online self-health screening prior to arriving on the mountain, Shoemaker said. All CBMR employees are helping to ensure that these requirements are being followed in lift lines and elsewhere.

“Safety continues to be our top priority, and the vast majority of our guests are following our safety protocols,” Shoemaker said.

“If you walk around with no mask, there’s always people telling you to put your mask on, so it’s been good,” said Connor Farley. Farley, also from Fort Worth, said it’s his first year at the resort and it’s clear they run a tight ship when it comes to public health orders.

“They’re on it,” Farley said. Despite being happy to adhere to public health orders and resort policies, many visitors also acknowledged not adhering to guidance that recommends isolating upon arrival in Gunnison County for seven days.

That guidance has turned out to be a tall order for guests looking to take full-advantage of vacation time during the holidays.

Gunnison County has stricter public health rules than neighboring states such as Texas.

“I honestly haven’t noticed a whole lot of changes other than there’s less people, but less people’s good,” said Jennifer Hall of Houston. Hall, who has family in the area, said she’s impressed with the level of precautions everyone is taking compared to her home state.

“I feel like they are more strict out here with the face masks and everything,” said Taylor Castillo, who also hails from Houston.

But she, too, said she can’t complain about the small crowds and its “definitely easier getting a table and getting drinks,” during what is historically the busy season.

“I’m just grateful that the mountain is open,” Hall said.

