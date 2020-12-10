CB South seeks rental rules

Short-term rentals are on the docket for the Crested Butte South Property Owners Association as they revamp their covenants.

On Dec. 3, the association held a public hearing to gather input on short-term rental policy. While residents were wary of potential nuisances including noise, overcrowding and the changing the character of the community, they were largely supportive of individual homeowners’ rights to rent short term.

Association Manager Dom Eymere said the covenants for Crested Butte South have remained unchanged since 1970 with few exceptions.

There have been amendments to the document in the last 50 years, but there are currently no provisions in the document to restrict or limit short-term rentals.

If a homeowner wishes to use their property as a short-term rental, they must sign an affidavit for contact information.

According to Eymere, there are 24 short-term rentals operating in Crested Butte South.

Subdivision resident Skip Myer said he does use his home as a short-term rental, but wants the right to be reserved

“The only people that should be allowed to shortterm rent are people that live here. Otherwise it will turn into town,” Myer said, referencing Crested Butte.

Myer said he is able to address any concerns with his renters, who use a basement space while he stays in the primary residence.

“We have people stay to help with the mortgage Myer said. “I’m dealing with those people, and I’m paying the price of having them here.”

Jaima Giles, who lives in Crested Butte South, said she wants to maintain her right to rent her home.

“If I have to leave the area for medical reasons or to take care of a family member, I need to have help with paying my mortgage, Giles said. “I don’t want to be restricted on how I do that.”

Giles said restrictions on rentals could also bring home as more more folks moving to the valley express interest in using their homes as vacation rentals.

Resident Deborah Tutnauer said she had concerns over impacts from vacation rentals. In that vein, she suggested potential restrictions to the number of people or vehicles at a property at a given time.

Property Owners Association Compliance Coordinator Sue Wallace said the biggest issues related to rentals in the community have been nuisance complaints.

Wallace said the majority of the calls are related to recreation such as motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles and even drones that can cause unwanted noise and congestion.

“They’re not really being sensitive to the neighborhood, but they’re just on vacation, and they’re not thinking that,” Wallace said.

Balancing the needs of the business sector in Crested Butte South is also important for residents who want to support local operations such as Camp 4 Coffee or Tully’s restaurant. The influx of visitors from vacation rentals helps to increase the number of patrons during the valley’s tourist seasons.

The property owners association is still accepting comments on the short-term rental policy. For more information email info@cbsouth.net.

(Kate Gienapp can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or kate@gunnisontimes.com.)

“If I have to leave the area for medical reasons or to take care of a family member, I need to have help with paying my mortgage. I don’t want to be restricted on how I do that.”

Jaima Giles