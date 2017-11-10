CB sends message to county — ‘slow down’

By Alan Wartes

Community angst at the north end of the Gunnison Valley over the proposed workforce housing development at Brush Creek has prompted the Crested Butte Town Council to publicly express its concerns about the perceived pace of the project.

At the council’s request, last week Crested Butte Town Manager Dara McDonald sent a letter to Gunnison County, the Town of Mt. Crested Butte and Crested Butte Mountain Resort — the three other signatories to a 1998 memorandum of agreement (MOA) authorizing the property’s purchase and designating it for affordable housing development.

