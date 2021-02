Subhead Staff identifies permits and time limits as likely tools

Results from recent parking surveys in Crested Butte's core retail area around Elk Avenue.

A new parking survey on Elk Avenue has informed policy discussions between Crested Butte Town Council and staff. This time around officials are looking into how parking spaces are used rather than at ways to change the number of spaces. Town Manager Troy Russ presented past and current parking data and future goals at council’s Monday meeting. Russ said management of user behavior is the “silver…