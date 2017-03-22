Campaign flyer raises eyebrows

By Chris Rourke

Mysterious advertising in the form of flyers, print displays and radio commentary supporting three Gunnison City Council candidates has those challengers — as well as many in the community — baffled. None of the three council seat-seekers said they were party to the advertisement. In addition, such an effort could be in violation of campaign law.

The advertisement appeared in the March 15 issue of the Gunnison Country Shopper and criticizes current city leaders for excessive spending. It also exhorts voters to "hire" candidates Jim Gelwicks, Jim Miles and John Perusek — all challengers in the May 9 municipal election —

