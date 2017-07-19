Business is sweet for ice cream shop

By Roberta Marquette-Strain

Kendall Tankersley and Matt Smith were bored with the limited amount of places to get ice cream in Crested Butte.

Sure, they could venture over to the grocery store for Dryer's, but it just wasn't enough for the couple. So, they decided to satisfy their cravings by learning how to make homemade ice cream.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/