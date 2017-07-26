Business booming despite pass closure

By Alan Wartes

If you close it, they’ll still come.

That ’s the answer to a question that arose in 2015 when Gunnison Count y Commissioners decided to close Cottonwood Pass this summer as workers labor to pave and reroute the road. There was little doubt that closing the road to all traffic during construction operations would be safer for crews — and speed the project’s progress.

But what would it mean for businesses in Taylor Park and along Taylor River that depend on traffic from the Front Range? Some felt that full closure — as opposed to periodic traffic stoppages — would have serious negative consequences.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/