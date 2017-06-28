Business accelerator picking up speed
Wed, 06/28/2017 - 7:17pm News Staff
ICELab’s first boot camp set for August launch
By Alan Wartes
It’s well known that owning a small business is not for cowards. The work is brutally hard, the risks are real and failure is common. For most people, that’s enough reason to keep their day job. But entrepreneurs are not most people.
They are driven by a desire to create something new, useful and profitable, to be of service or leave a legacy. And that’s a good thing. The Small Business Administration (SBA) estimates that since 1995 small
