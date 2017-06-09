Brush Creek proposal bound for Planning Commission

By Alan Wartes

In recent weeks, the question of whether to allow a large-scale affordable housing development on a parcel of land south of Crested Butte owned by a consortium of local governments and a major business — and what such a development should look like — has become a community hot potato. Soon it will officially land in the hands of the Gunnison County Planning Commission.

According to Gunnison County Community and Economic Development Director Cathie Pagano, Gatesco — the Texas firm proposing to pursue the project — submitted an application for a major land-use change permit from the county last week. Pagano and staff are presently confirming the application is complete before forwarding it to the Planning Commission or making it available to the public.

