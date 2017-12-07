Brush Creek partners to contract with Texas firm

By Chris Rourke

The four owners of property near Brush Creek south of Crested Butte have chosen a developer with whom they will soon begin contract negotiations.

The Town of Crested Butte Monday night joined its three other partners — Gunnison Count y , Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) and the Town of Mt. Crested Butte — in choosing Gatesco Inc. of Houston, Texas, to develop the Brush Creek parcel. Crested Butte Town Council directed Town Manager Dara MacDonald to join representatives from the county, CBMR and Mt. Crested Butte to negoti-

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/