Brush Creek begins trek through county review process

By Alan Wartes

A land-use change application for the proposed Brush Creek affordable housing development is officially in the hands of Gunnison County Planning Commission following staff’s verification last week that the document is complete.

Commission review of the proposal — culminating in a recommendation to County Commissioners for approval or denial — is expected to take at least a year to complete, and will include a minimum of two public hearings.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/