BOCC brings housing tax plan to halt

By Alan Wartes

Gunnison County Commissioners on Tuesday pulled the plug on a plan to ask voters for a housing-related property tax increase this fall.

The Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) board approved a plan last month to place an initiative on the ballot in November seeking 1.5 mills in new property tax funding dedicated to financing the construction of new aff ordable housing units in the valley. If approved, the tax would have generated an estimated $900,000 a year for GVRHA-directed projects.

