Blue Mesa near ‘full pool’ — again

By Alan Wartes

It’s a rare year when peak stream runoff volume and timing combine to fill Blue Mesa Reservoir nearly to the brim — not once, but twice.

Yet, anyone paying attention to fluctuating water levels in the past month will have noticed just that. Ordinarily, once the reservoir begins to fill in the spring, it continues to do so without dropping again. This year, however, with the lake on track to fill in short order, water levels fell back 17 feet from mid-May to early June.

