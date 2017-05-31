Blue Mesa’s ‘mussel’ power

By Roberta Marquette-Strain

By 5 a.m. each day, Blue Mesa Reservoir's boat inspectors are ready to take on the early morning boat rush. Throughout the day, they take their time to carefully examine throngs of watercraft that come their way.

Their stations may go without a boat for an hour or more, but if bad weather rolls in the inspectors suddenly can become backed up. It is a challenging, but rewarding, job, they say.

