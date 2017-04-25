BLM accepting comment on Signal Peak trails

The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Gunnison Field Office is accepting comments on a proposal to construct 20 miles of new non-motorized trails in the Signal Peak area near Gunnison.

As BLM begins developing an environmental assessment (EA) on the proposal to identify potential impacts to natural resources and conflicts with current recreation uses, the agency wants to hear any issues or concerns from the public.

To view a summary and map of the proposed action, and get instructions on how to comment, visit the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xXsha. Additionally, a public meeting will be held at Western State Colorado University on April 27 at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposal.

Comments will be accepted until Monday, May 22 and can be mailed to the Gunnison Filed Office, Attn: Jim Lovelace, 2010 Wet Spencer Ave., Suite A, Gunnison, CO 81230 or e-mailed to blm_co_gfo_nepa_comments@blm.gov.

“We are looking to enhance the overall recreation experience, in the area while balancing natural and cultural resource protection.” said Gunnison Field Office Manager Elijah Waters. “Visitors and residents alike love these trails; local input is indispensable as we work towards making a decision.”

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address,or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment-including your personal identifying information-may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

In 2015, recreation activities on BLM-managed lands generated $543 million and supported 4,625 jobs in Colorado.