Birds of a feather

A two-hour drive from Gunnison takes you into the heart of a sandhill crane migration rest stop. Cranes come from the south where they have wintered, and stay up to six weeks on the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge to feed, rest and begin the mating dances. Their numbers at peak in mid-March can be as many as 10,000 birds.

The cranes establish daily routines which thrill visitors to the refuge. Just prior to sunrise each day, they fly onto the refuge from their overnight roosting areas, gathering by the thousands to feed. This ritual is repeated at sunset. Shortly after the sun has gone down they often leave all at once, thrilling bystanders. Seen here, upon some unknown cue, thousands of cranes take to the air, before circling and landing again to feed prior to sunset on March 17.

