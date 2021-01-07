‘Beachhead’ for Gunnison Rising

Utilities work at Gunnison Rising is set to begin this year, and the first building to rise up in the development will be a combined government office building, warehouse and equipment yard.

A contract signed by the federal government and a Littleton-based developer paves the way for the Gunnison Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to relocate to the east edge of Gunnison city limits and for project partner Dick Bratton’s decade-long dream of locating a public lands office there to come to fruition.

“It’s a beachhead,” Bratton said, meaning the BLM’s move may entice other agencies to relocate there.

“We are hopeful that the U.S. Forest Service will soon follow and possibly Colorado Parks and Wildlife and others,” said Ron Welbom, a former Wilder on the Taylor developer who signed on as Gunnison Rising’s general manager eight months ago.

The real estate development firm Simco Ventures L.M. LLC will begin work on the 10,000-11,000 square-foot facility as soon as warmer temperatures arrive in April or May. The General Services Administration, acting as the tenant and intermediary between Simco and the BLM, has agreed to enter into a 20-year lease.

Gunnison Rising sold the parcel for the BLM building to Simco. When asked about the selling price, Bratton declined to disclose the amount and said he would wait for that information to come out in public records.

Simco specializes in government campus projects. The deal, completed in late December, was five years in the making, said Luke Simonich, the firm’s general manager.

“We’ve been seeking to bring a BLM offi ce to a new site in the City of Gunnison. It’s been up and it’s been down and re-advertised several times. Finally now we are out at Gunnison Rising, and we are really excited to be the fi rst building in the new development,” Simonich said.

Simco has signed on with Friesen Architecture, also of Littleton, to construct the facility on a new north-south road that will split from Hwy. 50 across from existing Ute Lane. The BLM building will go up on the west side of the new road, putting it directly south of the Gunnison Cemetery.

The building will block views from the highway of the agency’s wareyard. The BLM operates a fleet of pickups and other vehides and equipment. Since arson damaged the Gunnison Field Office in 2012, the agency has rented office space on Spencer Avenue and parked work vehicles on a vacant lot next door.

The new building will have a “contemporary” exterior of stucco and metal and will serve to welcome westbound Hwy. 50 drivers to Gunnison Rising, according to a statement from Simco. There will be an “entry plaza” that will make the BLM office more inviting for visitors.

“It’s not just a good thing for Gunnison Rising, it’s good for the entities and good for the community, too. Another thing that will likely come out of this is that we can then develop on the south side of that, which is a government parcel with access to the river,” Simonich said.

The river, in this case, is Tomichi Creek. The creek flows through Tomichi State Wildlife Area on the south side of Gunnison Rising. Bratton’s vision years ago was to build an “outdoor discovery center” for outdoor education that would utilize the state wildlife area

The idea for a discovery center has been tabled, but there is still an opportunity for an entity like Colorado Parks and Wildlife to make that portion of Gunnison Rising a “gateway to the river,” Bratton said.

Convincing Colorado Parks and Wildlife to build a new campus will be a “tougher nut to crack,” but the BLM building is a “good thing psychologically” for the project, Bratton said.

“The project has been out there for so long, and people are skeptical that it would not happen. But we are far enough along that we know we will break ground next spring;’ he said.

While the government building is going up, utilities for the larger development are slated to go in beginning spring of this year. Bratton said Gunnison Rising is still working with an engineer on the plans, but he said putting in the basic infrastructure is going to be “extremely expensive” with costs in the millions of dollars.

Welborn said plans are to run infrastructure in the live-work “Maker District” south of the highway as well as in the residential area north of the highway.

“All of this is going on simultaneously. It just so happens that the BLM building will be the first coming out of the ground. However, all of the infrastructure is being placed into the development for additional residential.”

A hurdle for more building at Gunnison Rising may be the City of Gunnison’s sewer capacity. The City of Gunnison annexed the Gunnison Rising parcels in 2009. Concerns that the city’s narrow pipes could be overtaxed by allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the southeast part of Gunnison stymied discussions about changing zoning for more density late last year. City planners said they anticipated new residential developments, namely Gunnison Rising, to provide the impetus and funding to make sewer system overhauls.

Gunnison Rising is contributing to a study of the city’s sewer capacity, Welborn said, and that review should be completed in about a month.

The need to improve infrastructure to handle the additional residential and commercial units has been “a big burden” for the project, Welborn said. Approximately 1,700 housing units are planned for the development “over many phases and years;’ he said.

“That’s why it has taken so long for Gunnison Rising to come to fruition because of very high offsite costs that it will take, those being electricity and sewer infrastructure improvements. However, we are at the stage where we are willing to make those contributions and to move on;’ Welborn said.

(Sam Liebl can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontinzes.com)